Minister Elisha Hoffman wrote the hymn 'Down at the cross' in 1878

During the course of his life, Hoffman composed over 2,000 hymns during his lifetime, including 'Leaning on the everlasting arms'and 'I must tell Jesus' lyrics

'Down at the cross' lyrics

Down at the cross where my Savior died,

Down where for cleansing from sin I cried,

There to my heart was the blood applied;

Glory to his name!

Chorus:

Glory to his name,

Glory to his name;

There to my heart was the blood applied;

Glory to his name!

I am so wondrously saved from sin,

Jesus so sweetly abides within;

There at the cross where he took me in;

Glory to his name! [Chorus]

Oh, precious fountain that saves from sin,

I am so glad I have entered in;

There Jesus saves me and keeps me clean;

Glory to his name! [Chorus]

Come to this fountain so rich and sweet,

Cast thy poor soul at the Savior’s feet;

Plunge in today, and be made complete;

Glory to his name! [Chorus]