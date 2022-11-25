'Draw Me Nearer' is another hymn by prolific hymn writer Fanny Crosby. She wrote it in 1875 at the end of an evening with choral directer William Howard Doane, where they had been discussing the proximity of God.

Fanny Crosby also wrote the hymns 'Pass Me Not', 'All the Way My Savior Leads Me', 'Tell Me the Story of Jesus' and 'Praise him Praise him'

'Draw Me Nearer' lyrics

I am Thine, O Lord, I have heard Thy voice,

And it told Thy love to me;

But I long to rise in the arms of faith,

And be closer drawn to Thee.

Chorus

Draw me nearer, nearer, nearer, blessed Lord,

To the cross where Thou hast died;

Draw me nearer, nearer, nearer, blessed Lord,

To Thy precious, bleeding side.

Consecrate me now to Thy service, Lord,

By the pow’r of grace divine;

Let my soul look up with a steadfast hope,

And my will be lost in Thine. [Chorus]

Oh, the pure delight of a single hour

That before Thy throne I spend,

When I kneel in prayer, and with Thee, my God,

I commune as friend with friend! [Chorus]

There are depths of love that I cannot know

Till I cross the narrow sea;

There are heights of joy that I may not reach

Till I rest in peace with Thee. [Chorus]