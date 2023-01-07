Who wrote the hymn 'Father I stretch my hands to thee'?

The hymn 'Father I stretch my hands to thee' was written by one of the most famous hymn writers of all time and founder of the Methodist Church Charles Wesley.

During his lifetime Charles Wesley wrote over 6,500 hymns and carols including 'Love Divine, All Loves Excelling', Hark The Herald Angels Sing', 'Come Thou Long Expected Jesus , 'Jesus, Lover of My Soul' and 'Lo! He Comes With Clouds Descending'.

' Father, I stretch my hands to Thee' lyrics

Father, I stretch my hands to Thee;

No other help I know.

If Thou withdraw Thyself from me,

Oh! whither shall I go?

2 What did Thine only Son endure,

Before I drew my breath!

What pain, what labor to secure

My soul from endless death!

3 Surely Thou canst not let me die;

Oh, speak and I shall live;

And here I will unwearied lie,

Till Thou Thy Spirit give.

4 Author of faith! to Thee I lift

My weary, longing eyes;

Oh, let me now receive that gift!

My soul without it dies.