When is the 2023 First Night of the Proms?

This year’s First Night of the Proms will take place on Friday July 14 2023 at The Royal Albert Hall. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7.00pm with accompanying coverage on BBC TV and radio.

Who is conducting the 2023 First Night of the Proms?

In a reversal of last year’s schedule, in which she conducted the Last Night of the Proms, Dalia Stasevska is set to conduct this year’s First Night. Dalia is the Chief conductor of the Lahti Symphony Orchestra and principal guest conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

What is the programme for the 2023 First Night of the Proms?

The First Night will include a new piece of work by Ukrainian composer Bohdana Frolyak, along with Sibelius’s tone poem Finlandia and his melodramatic piece Snöfrid, inspired by a poem by Viktor Rydberg.

The programme

Sibelius Finlandia

Bohdana Frolyak New work

Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor)

Sibelius Snöfrid

Britten Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

Who will be performing at the First Night of the Proms?

Paul Lewis piano

BBC Singers

BBC Symphony Chorus

BBC Symphony Orchestra

Dalia Stasevska conductor

How can I watch the 2023 First Night of the Proms?

The First Night of the Proms will be broadcast live to watch on BBC Two and to listen to on BBC iPlayer.

To attend the Proms in person, tickets will be available from May 13. Here's more information on how to get tickets to the BBC Proms 2023

Will the First Night of the Proms be available on BBC iPlayer?

Yes, the First Night of the Proms will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer until 10 October.

What are the best First Night of the Proms from history? We pick out some of our favourites.

