'A charge to keep I have' lyrics

Inspired by nonconformist minister and author Mat­thew Hen­ry’s words on Le­vit­i­cus, 'A charge to keep I have' was written in 1762, by perhaps the greatest hymn writer ever Charles Wesley

It is published in 1315 hymnals

During his lifetime Charles Wesleywrote over 6,500 hymns including, 'Love Divine, All Loves Excelling', Hark The Herald Angels Sing', 'Lo! He Comes With Clouds Descending, 'O for a Thousand Tongues to Sing' and'Father I stretch my hands to thee'

A charge to keep I have,

A God to glorify,

A never-dying soul to save,

And fit it for the sky.

To serve the present age,

My calling to fulfill;

Oh, may it all my pow'rs engage

To do my Master's will!

Arm me with watchful care

As in Thy sight to live,

And now Thy servant, Lord, prepare

A strict account to give!

Help me to watch and pray,

And still on Thee rely,

Oh, let me not my trust betray,

But press to realms on high.