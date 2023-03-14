Hymn writer, conductor and gospel singer Philip P. Bliss wrote the hymn 'I will sing of my Redeemer' in 1876, months before his tragic death in a train accident at the age of 38 years old.

Bliss left home aged 11 to start working in timber camps and sawmills, while continuing his education at the same time, so he could become a school teacher.

It was a chance meeting with singing teacher G. Towner and musician William Batchelder Bradburya couple of years after he started his teaching career that led him to pursue music.

Other hymns by Bliss include The Light of the World', 'Wonderful Words of Life' 'Almost Persuaded', 'Hallelujah, What a Saviour!' and 'Let the Lower Lights Be Burning'.

'I Will Sing Of My Redeemer' lyrics

I will sing of my Redeemer

and his wondrous love to me;

on the cruel cross he suffered,

from the curse to set me free.

Sing, O sing of my Redeemer!

With his blood he purchased me;

on the cross he sealed my pardon,

paid the debt, and made me free.

I will tell the wondrous story,

how my lost estate to save,

in his boundless love and mercy,

he the ransom freely gave.

I will praise my dear Redeemer,

his triumphant power I'll tell:

how the victory he gives me

over sin and death and hell.

I will sing of my Redeemer

and his heavenly love for me;

he from death to life has brought me,

Son of God, with him to be.

Sing, O sing of my Redeemer!

With his blood he purchased me;

on the cross he sealed my pardon,

paid the debt, and made me free.