Here are the lyrics to the hymn 'Jesus, keep me near the cross' lyrics
Famous American hymn writer Fanny Crosby wrote the her well-known hymn 'Jesus, keep me near the Cross' in 1869 to a tune composed by William Howard Doane
Today it is a popular hymn for Easter
Fanny Crosby also wrote the hymns'Pass Me Not' 'Praise him praise him' 'Blessed Assurance' and 'Tell Me the Story of Jesus' and is one of the most prolific hymn writers ever.
Jesus, keep me near the cross,
There a precious fountain;
Free to all, a healing stream,
Flows from Calv'ry's mountain.
Refrain:
In the cross, in the cross
Be my glory ever,
Till my ransomed soul shall find
Rest beyond the river.
Near the cross, a trembling soul,
Love and mercy found me;
There the Bright and Morning Star
Shed His beams around me. [Refrain]
Near the cross! O lamb of God,
Bring its scenes before me;
Help me walk from day to day
With its shadow o'er me. [Refrain]
Near the cross! I'll watch and wait,
Hoping, trusting ever;
Till I reach the golden strand,
Just beyond the river. [Refrain]