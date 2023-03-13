Written in 1882 by blind American hymn writer Fanny Crosby when she was around 62 years old, the hymn 'Redeemed how I love to proclaim it' is one of around 8,000 hymns and gospel songs she wrote.

Advertisement

By the end of the 19th century, she was a household name.

Other hymns by Fanny include 'Near the cross', 'Pass Me Not' 'Praise him praise him' 'Blessed Assurance' and 'Tell Me the Story of Jesus' and has gone down in history as one of the most prolific hymn writers ever.

'Redeemed how I love to proclaim it' lyrics

Redeemed, how I love to proclaim it!

Redeemed by the blood of the Lamb;

Redeemed through His infinite mercy,

His child, and forever, I am.

Refrain:

Redeemed, redeemed,

Redeemed by the blood of the Lamb;

Redeemed, how I love to proclaim it!

His child, and forever, I am.

I think of my blessed Redeemer,

I think of Him all the day long;

I sing, for I cannot be silent;

His love is the theme of my song. [Refrain]

Advertisement

I know I shall see in His beauty

The King in whose law I delight,

Who lovingly guardeth my footsteps,

And giveth me songs in the night. [Refrain]