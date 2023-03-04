'More like Jesus' is another of famous American hymn writer Fanny Crosby. Fanny was a prolific hymn writer, writing over 8,000 hymns during her lifetime including 'Blessed Assurance' , 'Praise him Praise him', 'Tell Me the Story of Jesus' and 'To God Be the Glory'. She died in 1915 aged 94.

'More like Jesus' lyrics

More like Jesus would I be,

Let my Savior dwell with me;

Fill my soul with peace and love,

Make me gentle as a dove;

More like Jesus, while I go,

Pilgrim in this world below;

Poor in spirit would I be;

Let my Savior dwell in me.

If He hears the raven’s cry,

If His ever watchful eye

Marks the sparrows when they fall,

Surely He will hear my call:

He will teach me how to live,

All my sinful thoughts forgive;

Pure in heart I still would be;

Let my Savior dwell in me.

More like Jesus when I pray,

More like Jesus day by day;

May I rest me by His side,

Where the tranquil waters glide:

Born of Him, through grace renewed,

By His love my will subdued,

Rich in faith I still would be;

Let my Savior dwell in me.