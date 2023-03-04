'More like Jesus' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the hymn 'More like Jesus'
'More like Jesus' is another of famous American hymn writer Fanny Crosby. Fanny was a prolific hymn writer, writing over 8,000 hymns during her lifetime including 'Blessed Assurance' , 'Praise him Praise him', 'Tell Me the Story of Jesus' and 'To God Be the Glory'. She died in 1915 aged 94.
More like Jesus would I be,
Let my Savior dwell with me;
Fill my soul with peace and love,
Make me gentle as a dove;
More like Jesus, while I go,
Pilgrim in this world below;
Poor in spirit would I be;
Let my Savior dwell in me.
If He hears the raven’s cry,
If His ever watchful eye
Marks the sparrows when they fall,
Surely He will hear my call:
He will teach me how to live,
All my sinful thoughts forgive;
Pure in heart I still would be;
Let my Savior dwell in me.
More like Jesus when I pray,
More like Jesus day by day;
May I rest me by His side,
Where the tranquil waters glide:
Born of Him, through grace renewed,
By His love my will subdued,
Rich in faith I still would be;
Let my Savior dwell in me.