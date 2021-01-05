The best classical albums released in 2021 so far

The best orchestral recordings

Ben-Haim

Symphony No. 1; Pan*; Pastorale variée** *Claudia Barainsky (soprano), **John Bradbury (clarinet); BBC Philharmonic/Omer Meir Wellber

Chandos CHAN 20169

60:45 mins

‘The First Symphony is the most substantial work here. Composed during the early years of the Second World War, its fiercely dynamic outer movements – a combative Allegro energico and an obsessively rhythmic finale marked Presto con fuoco, performed with mesmerising urgency by Wellber and the BBC Philharmonic – surely reflect the turbulent political environment the composer faced at the time.’

Scriabin • R Strauss

R Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: Symphony No. 4 ‘The Poem of Ecstasy’

Seattle Symphony/Thomas Dausgaard

Seattle Symphony SSM 1025 52:23 mins

‘I’d thought of Dausgaard as a febrile kind of conductor, but he knows when to go slow and spacious here, when to drive to thrilling climaxes. His booklet notes are excellent, too.’

Myaskovsky • Prokofiev

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5; Myaskovsky: Symphony No. 21

Oslo Philharmonic/Vasily Petrenko

Lawo LWC 1207 62:31 mins

‘Admirable it may be of Vasily Petrenko to continue his winning streak in an ever-growing discography by pairing symphonies by Prokofiev and his lifelong friend Myaskovsky, ten years his senior, but there can be no doubt what really matters here – a powerful and revelatory take on a masterpiece, Prokofiev’s Fifth.’

The best concerto recordings

Silver Age

Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 16; Sarcasms, Op. 17; Piano Sonata No. 8 in B flat major, Op. 84; Gavotta, Op. 95 No. 2; Scriabin: Piano Concerto in F sharp minor, Op. 20; Stravinsky: Serenade in A; The Firebird Suite; Three Movements from Petrushka

Daniil Trifonov (piano); Mariinsky Orchestra/Valery Gergiev

DG 4835331 139:59 mins (2 discs)

‘A golden-age collection from Trifonov, and it’s admirable that these two discs are always more about the music than about him, when as a recording superstar he could have taken an easier option. If I were to choose a compendium of Russian (mostly) 20th-century works for solo piano and piano-with-orchestra, this would be close. I learned new things about every work here, but the way Trifonov makes every moment live is simply astonishing.’

Ammann • Bartók • Ravel

Ammann: The Piano Conceto ‘Gran Toccata’; Ravel: Concerto for the Left Hand; Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3

Andreas Haefliger (piano); Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra/Susanna Mälkki

BIS BIS-2310 (CD/SACD)

75:30 mins

‘With a work of this complexity, it’s easy to become somewhat numbed by the sheer density of ideas. Yet thanks to the totally compelling partnership between Haefliger and Susanna Mälkki, the excitement is sustained from first bar to last, and BIS’s forensically detailed recording brings a welcome clarity to the scoring.’

Bartók • Martinů

Martinu˚: Violin Concertos Nos 1 & 2; Bartók: Sonata for Solo Violin

Frank Peter Zimmermann (violin); Bamberg Symphony Orchestra/Jakub Hrůša

BIS BIS-2457 (CD/SACD) 74:40 mins

‘The Bartók Solo Violin Sonata is a great bonus and beautifully played, but these landmark performances of the Martinů concertos are the headline items and both are unquestionably outstanding.’

The best opera recordings

Vivaldi’s Argippo

Emőke Baráth, Marie Lys, Delphine Galou, Marianna Pizzolato, Luigi De Donato; Europa Galante/Fabio Biondi

Naïve OP 7079

112:10 mins (2 discs)

‘The bass Luigi De Donato is a youthful Emperor and Emőke Baráth‘s Argippa sounds more satisfying as the plot curdles, with thrilling top notes, callisthenic coloratura and deep dives into the chest register. Of the women characters Delphine Galou’s Zanaida gets the pick of the arias in a recording that is bright and lets the singers lead, which is as it should be.’

Willem Jeths: Ritratto

Verity Wingate, Martin Mkhize, Frederik Bergman, Paride Cataldo, Dominic Kraemer, Lucas van Lierop, Cameron Shahbazi; Dutch National Opera; Amsterdam Sinfonietta/Geoffrey Paterson

Challenge CC 72849 88:24 mins

‘It’s invidious to single out individuals from the young cast, many of them members of the Dutch National Opera Studio, but Verity Wingate is compelling as Luisa, and Paride Cataldo’s posturing D’Annunzio all but steals the show.’

The best choral and song recordings

Mahler

Erinnerung: Dan Knaben Wunderhorn – selection; Rückert-Lieder; Lieder und Gesange aus der Jugendzeit

Christiane Karg (soprano), Malcolm Martineau, Gustav Mahler (piano)

Harmonia Mundi HMM 905338

68:37 mins

‘This recital interleaves songs from Das Knaben Wunderhorn, the collection of folk-poem settings which occupied Mahler for years, along with a selection of others, with the five Rückert-Lieder at the core. Given Mahler’s modest song oeuvre, there are no rarities here, but the sequence is thoughtful. And the performance of this recital is magnificent, painting each miniature landscape in generous, vivid detail.’

… and …

Arvo Pärt: Drei Hirtenkinder; Kleine Litanei; Virgencita; Habitare fratres in unum; Alleluia tropus; And I heard a voice…; Caroline Shaw: and the swallow; Julia Wolfe: Guard my tongue; Anon: Laude di Cortona (arr. Paul Hillier)

Ars Nova Copenhagen/

Paul Hillier

Naxos 8.574281 62:48 mins

‘Consummate choral singing, luminous, multi-coloured and virtuosic, each word lovingly and clearly enunciated, each line beautifully shaped, in a performance of deep, rapt spirituality.’

An Italian Travel Diary

M-A Charpentier: Mass for Four Choirs, etc; plus works by Benevoli, Beretta, Cavalli, Cazzati, Giamberti and Merula

Ensemble Correspondances/Sébastian Daucé

Harmonia Mundi HMM 902640 74:45 mins

‘This ‘travel diary’ brings together the sort of music Charpentier may have encountered en route and provides a narrative thread for a selection of ravishing, often revelatory, works. This is an inspiring programme which highlights the reasons why Italy had such an overwhelming impact on the impressionable young Parisian.’

Bruckner: Latin Motets

Latvian Radio Choir/Sigvards Klava

Ondine ODE 1362-2 56:38 mins

‘This Latvian choir resounds from the bottom upwards and sounds like an anxious congregation praying.’

Handel’s Tea Time

Handel: Venus & Adonis; 24 English Songs, HWV 228 – excerpts; Mi palpita i cor, HWV 132b; Purcell: The Fairy Queen – O Let Me Weep

Dorothee Mields (soprano); Die Freitagsakademie Bern

Sony Classical 19439792732 76:04 mins

‘Baroque ensemble Die Freitagsakademie and star soprano Dorothee Mields have performed together since 2017, but this is their first recording. The wait has been worth it.’

The best chamber music recordings

The Mad Lover

Suites, Sonatas and Variations by Thomas Dunford, H Eccles, J Eccles, Matteis the Elder, Matteis the Younger, D Purcell and H Purcell

Théotime Langlois de Swarte (violin), Thomas Dunford (lute)

Harmonia Mundi HMM 902305 74:48mins

‘Taking its name from John Fletcher’s Jacobean tragicomedy, The Mad Lover offers a taste of England’s sensual, passionate, sometimes wild, often eccentric musical soundscape in the years around 1700. Ornate and refined sonatas rub shoulders here with popular, foot-tapping numbers, many of them founded on ground basses that recur, like an obsessional memory, throughout the programme.’

The best instrumental music recordings

Thalberg

L’art du chant appliqué au piano, Op. 70; plus transcriptions of Mendelssohn, Rossini and Schubert

Paul Wee (piano) BIS BIS-2515 (CD/SACD)

139:11 mins (2 discs)

‘Three cheers for Paul Wee who, having previously established his dazzling virtuosity in Alkan, now presents Thalberg’s entire set in delectably appealing performances. Wee effortlessly conveys Thalberg’s periodic illusion, as in Meyerbeer’s ‘Nel silenzio fra l’orror’, that three or four hands are involved. Whether in Bellini, Donizetti, Gretry, Mercadante, Mozart or Weber, Wee’s richly evocative playing perfectly captures the spirit of each role.’

